McLoud Junior High School hosts Career Day

Students at McLoud Junior High School heard from various professionals during the 2021 Career Day Thursday, Nov. 18.

According to Doug Armstrong, Individual Career Academic Plan Program teacher, the event was a success as several guest speakers from multiple businesses, careers and academic sectors spoke about their jobs.

Armstrong said he, MJH Principal Melanne Greenwood and MJH Counselor April Halferty organized the event.

"The Career Day is held in accordance with our McLoud Junior High Individual Career Academic Plan (ICAP) Program," he said.

Students were educated on various paths they could take once they graduate high school.