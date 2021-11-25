'Hoping for a good turnout': Shawnee businesses ready for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday

Various Shawnee businesses are prepared for this year's Black Friday on Nov. 26 and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27.

According to Micah Barton, owner of Cuckoo Bird and Dashing T, this year will hopefully continue to be a good year for small businesses as more and more people decide to shop locally.

Barton said due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, her store at 1817 N. Harrison saw many new customers and she's looking forward to that again this year.

The business owner explained for both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, her store will have sale items, offer a free gift with a purchase of $150 or more, and have drawings for discounts and door prizes.

Barton said she's excited to kick off the holiday season by helping people with their holiday shopping.

In addition to Barton, Kimberly Rogers, the owner of Vintage Depot at 610 N. Harrison, will have a storewide sale on Black Friday.

Rogers said she will also offer customers the opportunity to take pictures with Santa on Small Business Saturday.

Black Friday shopping guide:Sales, bargains, deals and gift ideas

"I'm hoping for a good turnout," Rogers said.

Along with the Vintage Depot, Sweet Pea 4D Ultrasound and New Born Photography Boutique at 106 E. Main Street will offer a 25 percent discount on all retail items the entire week of Black Friday.

Lindsay Dyer, owner of Sweet Pea 4D, said she's also offering a discount on ultrasound and photography packages.

All of these local Shawnee businesses are also participating in the Gordon Cooper Technology Center American Express event on Small Business Saturday.

According to Cama Watts, Business and Entrepreneurial Service Coordinator at GCTC, this event was created in 2010.

"Gordon Cooper Technology Center has been Neighborhood Champions for the past four years," Watts said.

She explained anyone can participate in this event as it is a raffle in which people submit their receipts from local businesses into a drawing for a chance win a prize.

"Receipts submitted must be from small businesses in the GCTC district — Pottawatomie, Seminole and Lincoln County," Watts said. "You must spend at least $15 at each location on November 27 and email your receipts to camaw@gctech.edu by 11:59 p.m. on the 27th."

The origins and evolution of Black Friday:A tale of speculation and greed

Watts explained there are various prize packs from several small businesses throughout the GCTC district including discounts, cookies, candles, blankets and other items.

"Small Business Saturday’s goal is to keep our dollars local. Supporting small businesses is essential," Watts said. "The GCTC district has a variety of boutiques, antique shops, restaurants, and service based industries."

She said she has worked with over 15 businesses involved in this event and many more participants.

"I hope that GCTC will be able to help promote and grow Small Business Saturday in our district," Watts said. "I would like to see our communities embrace the shop small movement."

For more information, email Watts at camaw@gctech.edu.