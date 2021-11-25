Bethel Lower Elementary students tell us 'How to cook a turkey' this Thanksgiving

Special to the News-Star

As many prepare and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal this holiday, Bethel pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students are once again continuing a tradition of sharing their own thoughts and "recipes" on how they would cook a turkey.

Whether they plan to cook it at 400 degrees for 40,000 minutes or 2 degrees for four minutes, their ideas and "recipes" vary, with some including their own seasonings or toppings, from ketchup to macaroni and cheese and even ice cream or strawberries.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Garoutte-PreK

Kallie Campbell - Put the turkey in the pan. Put the pan in the oven for 10 minutes. Put milk in the pan. Put eggs in the pan, and put corn in the pan. Then cook it some more. Then put some little leaves in there. Then take it out of the oven. Then put it in another pan and put it in the hot oven for 5 minutes. Then it is done.

Jonah DelosSantos - Put some sauce in it. Then make it into a chicken. I would cook it at McDonald’s for 2 minutes. Then I will take it home and I will eat it.

Amelia Elliott - I would put salt on it. Then I would put some sauce on it. Then put water on it. I would cook it on the stove for 2 minutes. Then pour some food on it. Then I would eat it.

Kelsey Fowler - I would cook it by putting it in the oven. I would cook it for 10 minutes. I would put some ice cream on my turkey. I would put a rat-mouse on it. It needs to cook 5 more minutes. Then we eat it.

Kimber Fowler - I have to get a turkey from the farm. Then I would put pepperonis on top. I’ll cook it in the oven for 5 minutes. Then take it out and put birthday cake sprinkles on it. Then I will get a trophy and put it on it. I’ll put a burger on it. Then I’ll start eating it.

Heidi Flynn - I’ll put the turkey in a pan and put it in the microwave for 5 minutes. Then eat it.

Jovie Geren - I will put salt in there. Also, put some bananas in there and some pickles in there. I will put it on the stove to cook for 60 minutes. Then I’ll put it in a bowl and I’ll put some more salt in there. And, also, I like to eat it with dry pickles and, also, with some peanuts and a dragonfly.

Remington Hays - I would cook it at home in the oven until it was hot. Then take it out and put it on a plate. Then eat it.

Allison Hearn - I would put it in the tent oven for 58 minutes. I would spell “Happy Birthday” on it with icing. I think I’d put a candle on it with fire on the top of it. I would put chocolate on it, because I love chocolate. First, I have to blow the candle and then I’d eat it.

Jaylen Jennings - I would cook it on the grill for 6 minutes. I would put candy eyeballs on it, and I would put little bitty turkeys on it. Then eat it.

Kyler Jones - I would make a turkey for Papa. I would cook it in the oven for 6 hours. I would put ketchup and mustard on the turkey. I would put some fruit on it, too. When it’s done, put it on the plate and give Papa a knife so he can eat it.

Forrest Ledgerwood - I would kill the turkey. I would put it on the stove and cook it for 15 minutes. I would put salt on it. I would put pepperonis on it. Then eat it.

Dawson Malouf - I would cook it in the oven for one day. I would put ketchup and mustard on it. I maybe would put eggs on it. Mommy can eat it. Maybe I would put some cookie crumbs on it. Then I would use a large hammer and hammer it and put it on a tray for the whole family, but not me because I can’t have eggs. I wouldn’t eat anything because I’d already be full from cookies and chicken.

Bransyn Millsap - I would cook it in the microwave for 7 minutes. Then I would cut it. Then eat it. Then when I’m done eating it, I’d have a snack.

Eleanor Purin - Put three fish tails on the turkey. Put one slice of apple on there. Put 10 grapes on there. Add some purple and red food coloring. Put it in the oven for 4 minutes. Then put six raccoon tails on it. Then put bunny ears and frog eyes on it, and then it’s done. Then we eat it.

Frankie Quirk - Go buy a turkey from Walmart. Then put milk on the turkey in the pan. Put some pumpkin spice on it. Put some sugar on it. Then put some of my dad’s drink in there. Then put powder on it. Then cook it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then put some lemon juice on it. When the turkey gets real hot, then put some corn on it and put some tomatoes on top. Then it’s done.

Gabriel Ramsey - My nana would cook the turkey. She would put it in the oven for 10 minutes. Then she will put it on the kitchen table. She’ll put sausage and pepperonis on it. Then she will cut it so everyone can eat it. I will eat fish and everyone else will eat the turkey.

Atticus Smith - I’d put donuts on it. I’d cook it at home in the microwave for a long time. Then eat it.

Kayson Stanley - I will put it in the microwave till it’s cooked. I would put peanut butter and 10 cookies on it. Then eat it.

Kane VanNoy - I would cook it in the oven for 30 minutes. I would put a needle on it so I can see when it is done. When the needle pops up, it’s done. Then we put it out for Thanksgiving to cool down. Then eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Marlow -PreK

Reid Abney - I would put it in the oven. Cook it. Spin it. Kill turkeys and eat them. Turn on the oven. Put salt on the turkey.

Maggie Beard - I would put it in the oven. Then I would eat it.

Lari Bland - I would put sprinkles on it. I would put it in the oven. I would get it out with the mittens because it’s hot.

Kambrie Choat - I would put it in the freezer. Cook it in the oven.

Railyn Collins - I don’t like turkeys. I won’t eat a turkey.

Matias Estrada-Romero - Buy a turkey at the turkey store. Cook it in the kitchen and put it in the oven. I put ketchup on it.

Evilyn Gandy - I would cook a purple turkey at my mom’s house. I would put it in the oven.

Army Holt - I would stir it. Then chop it. Then cut it. Then roll it. Cut it again. Make it on the stove.

Knightly Houston - Put it in the oven. Set it for 20 hours. Take it out. Wait until it’s not hot. Put it on the table. Then eat it. Say “Happy Thanksgiving.”

Kade Lawson - Cook it in the oven. Start eating it. Put it in the refrigerator.

Asher Miles - I would cook it like a chicken leg. I would put it in the oven. Put it in the microwave. Eat it.

Jaxon Morlan - Put it in the oven. Cook it. Then eat it.

Mrs. Marlow’s Friend - I would get a turkey from a farm. I would cook it in the microwave. Cut it. Then eat it.

Shyla Shannon - I don’t know.

Carson Singleton - I would cut the feathers off. Then put the bone on the back. I would put it in the oven. Put on gloves,and get it out of the oven. Then we eat it.

Ryker VanDeventer - I would grab a circle pan and cook it with eggs and meat. Then eat it.

Atticus Vaughn-Helton - I would shoot it. Then cook it. Then eat it.

Camden Watson - I would put it in the oven. Then I would put it in a box and a bag and then send it to my cousins on a motorcycle.

Brody Watts - I would put it in the oven. Put it on a plate. Eat it.

Faith Wigle - I don’t know.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Wade-PreK

Jocelyn Beaver - Cook it in a pot. Put it in a factory. I put peanuts on it and kiwi.

Leila Burnett - Cut it. Put it in the oven. Eat it. Put salt on it.

Makenna Cartwright - We put it in the oven and …uh…you bake it with a screen. And then it goes in the rocking chair and it burns. And then it cooks in a backpack and it burns at school. And the kids feel it and “oww oww!” And they put it in the grass and the chickens eat it and it burns their tummy.

Alice Combs - Cook it. Put salt on it.

Connor Dockrey - Cook it in the oven. We bake corn. We eat it.

Grace Dockrey - My dad cuts one. He finds one by the horsies. I really don’t like turkeys. My dad cooks one. He catches one. He puts the feathers in the trash. We got one at home. We put shoes on it. My dad puts hot sauce on it. My mom puts cheese on it. I don’t really like it.

Morgan Farris - Put it in the oven. Eat it. I put cheese on it.

Ryker Flores - Cook it with fire. Put nuts on it. Peanuts. Eat it.

Colt Holliday - You have to get them in the woods. Then walk to your home.

Haylon Howell - Cook it with some chocolate and with some bacon and with some eggs.

Elijah Hurt - Cook it.

Jameson McNelly - Cook it in a steamer. Now you cook the meat. Cut it apart. Put it on a stick. You drag it on the back of the truck. Then you cook it.

Erin Plank - Put it on the stove. You can eat it when you cook it. You can also save it for later. You can put salt on it.

Deklyn Pringle - Get it from a turkey farm. Cook it in the oven with potatoes. Put mustard on it and pickles.

Benjamen Reeves - Kill it. Cook it. Then I eat it.

Lily Roe - Get it from Walmart or Target. Cook it in the oven. That’s the goodest thing. Take it out. Dad actually puts some salt and pepper on it. Then he puts on something special. He puts on all the vegetables he likes. Sometimes Daddy actually puts chips…sometimes…my dad puts one last thing…my mom puts soup on top of it. That’s the last thing.

Everly Ross - Flap, glitter, gems. We don’t eat turkey. We eat eggs. We cook them in the oven. My mom cooks them on the stove. My dad eats the turkey. My mom makes him a turkey sandwich. I cook turkey in the toy oven.

Jentre Snyder - Turkeys have wings. Cook it with eggs at home. I think that’s it.

Cooper Wiens - Cut it. Cook a turkey. Get it in the fence. Cook it in the kitchen.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Ingersoll - Kindergarten

Kael Bailey - I will get a turkey from somewhere you can get turkey. Before I cook it, I will clean it. My nana cleans stuff. Then put it in the oven. I will cook the turkey at 5 degrees for an hour or something. The turkey is done when my nana puts chicken salt on it.

Doyle Black - I will get a turkey from Walmart. I will cook the turkey at 2 degrees for 4 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps. I will put ketchup and cheese on the turkey and eat it with knives and forks. My dad will use mustard and pickles and ketchup, too. For dessert, we will eat chicken wings, hot dogs and bologna, chicken and macaroni.

Huck Childers - I will get a turkey from the woods. I’ll take it home and scrape the feathers off. Before I cook it, I will put it in a pan and put it on one of the smokers. I will smoke the turkey at 18 degrees for 2 or 3 hours. The turkey is done when it dings. Wait! My family will just check on it every now and then. Then we just look at the timer. If it says zero, we will take it out.

Karston Choat - I will get a turkey from the car store where you get gas from the hot food box inside. Before they cook it, they’ll set the timer on the cooker. They will cook the turkey at really hot degrees for 35 minutes. The turkey is done when the lady takes it out. We will eat alligator with the turkey.

Harper Cox - I will get a turkey from the store where Yaya lives. You go down the road and turn and back up and go in there and get it. Before I cook it, I will put salt on it. I will cook the turkey on the stove at way hot degrees for 45 minutes. The turkey is done when it dings.

Blaine Cunningham - I will get a turkey from the woods by my house. But we might just have deer instead, because my dad got a real big one. We will cook the deer at super hot degrees for 55 minutes. The deer is done when it’s 60.

Amberlee Curry-Burke - I will get a turkey from Walmart. Before I cook it, I will put sprinkles and chocolate on it. I will cook the turkey at really hot for 5 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps.

Timothy Davis - I will get a turkey from my chicken house. Before I cook it, I will put hot sauce and ketchup on it. I will cook the turkey at super hot for 3 minutes on a camping fire. The turkey is done it tells you it’s done. We will eat chicken wings on the turkey.

Emarie Dinkins - I will go get a turkey from the woods. I will rip the feathers off, because they don’t taste good. Before I cook it, I would put salsa on it, also pink salt. Pink salt is amazing stuff. Then I would put it in the oven. I will cook the turkey at 7 degrees for 30 to 25 minutes. I will know the turkey is done when I look at my tablet or watch.

Madison Hasbell - I will get a turkey from someone’s house. Before I cook it, I will put cookies on it. I will cook the turkey on super hot for 50 days. The turkey is done when the temperature gets to three zeros.

Cheyann Holliday - I will get a turkey from Dollar General. Before I cook it, I will put oil on it to make it good. I will put berries on the top, the red ones, like the ones that go on top of ice cream. I will cook the turkey at 5 degrees for 6 minutes. The turkey is done when, well, maybe it’s been 1.

Lindyn Lawson - I will get a turkey from a turkey farm. Before I cook it, I will take off the meat and the blood. I will put salt on it and some bar-b-que sauce. Some sugar would be good, too. I will cook the turkey on the stove on hot for 10 minutes. The turkey is done when it beeps.

Gibson Olsen - I will get a turkey from the person that drops it off at our house. Before I cook it, I will put it in the freezer with some sugar to make it sweet and taste good. Sprinkles will make it good, too. I will cook the turkey outside on a fire at 40 hot for 5 or maybe 10 minutes. The turkey is done when I wait for it and I see it. Then I go eat it.

Marleigh Phillips - I will get a turkey from Walmart. I will pick the one with brown on it, because that’s what my mom would pick. Before I cook it, I will put cheese and apples on it. Pineapples would be good, too. I will cook the turkey in the oven at 8 degrees for 15 hours. The turkey is done when it dings.

Evie Powis - We don’t have turkeys, and my mom wouldn’t let me cook in the kitchen. Before I cook it, I would boil it. I would boil it a lot for a lot of time. The turkey is done when mom puts it on a pan.

Ryatt Redding - I will get a turkey from a store. Before I cook it, I will put seasoning on it like salt. I will cook the turkey outside on the smoker at 10 degrees for 5 minutes.

Hudson Taylor - I will get a turkey from the Home Depot. Before I cook it, I would put some toppings on it like stuff that should go with it. I will cook the turkey in my oven at 30 degrees for 3 minutes. The turkey is done when I poke it and see if it is still squishy or not.

John Wells - I will get a turkey from the grocery store. Before I cook it, I need to get the bones out. Then cook it. Then I will put corn on it and ice cream. I will cook the turkey outside on the fire at 100 degrees for 1 million days. The turkey is done when I don’t hear the fire anymore.

Gentry Willson - I will get a turkey from the forest. Before I cook it, I will take the feathers off and put some ketchup on it and some tasty gummy bears. I will cook the turkey in the pot on the stove at 40 degrees for like a little hour. The turkey is done when it dings.

Camille Winkler - I will get a turkey because I will go hunt for one. Before I cook it, I will get the bones out of it then cook it for 20 minutes on the bar-b-que. I would put ranch dressing on it, because ranch is so good. The turkey is done when the minute timer goes off.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Nowlin-Kindergarten

Wesley Arnold - Get a turkey at the store. Bring the turkey home. Put it on the stove. Burn it.

Braley Carico - Turkeys come from a big chicken’s belly. You throw them in the oven for 51. You decorate it and put fruit on it to make it look like a turkey. You put the head and feet and feathers, too, and put grapes on the feathers. You just cook it and cook it.

Tanner Duff – First, I would get a big chicken. Then I would put salt, pepper, and butter on it. Put it in the microwave at 45 degrees for two minutes. Then I would cut it up and eat it.

Daisy Duke - Go hunt a turkey. Clean it. Cook it in the oven at 40 degrees for 40,000 hours. Put sprinkles on top and eat it!

Kameron Fowler - I would get the turkey from the farm. I will put mac & cheese on top of it. Then I will put it in a pit outside and light it on fire. Then I will eat it.

Kendall Gustafson - 1. Buy a turkey at the turkey store. 2. Put salt and pepper on the turkey. Put cheese on it. 3. Cook the turkey in the oven at 561 degrees for 5 seconds.

Kelyn Holt - I would cook it first then water it. Then add some salt and pepper and garlic salt. Then add some more salt. I would cook it at 26 for 2,640 hours. When it is all done, I would add a little bit more garlic salt and wipe it down a little bit. Then it is ready to eat.

Maverick Jackson - The turkey comes from a farmer. You put salt and pepper on it. You put stuff in it. You can put in like ham, turkey, steak, bacon. You cook it at 20 for 60 minutes. I cut it open at the top to put the food in. You put it in the refrigerator. Then in the afternoon, we put food in it and after lunch time, we eat it.

Abigail King - First, you get a turkey. Then you get all of the organs out. Then all you have to do is bake it on high, but not to burn it...like on 10. Then you have your Thanksgiving turkey.

Clara Lee - Get out the turkey. Then bake it for five hours. Then put syrup on it and decorate it with more sprinkles. Bake it a little bit more for five hours. Chop it up then put it on plates.

Jorge McElrath - You cook a Thanksgiving turkey on the stove. You don’t need to put anything on it to make it taste good. Salt and pepper makes it really bad. Cook it for 15, 19, 21.

William McKee - Get the turkey from the store. Put on salt and pepper. Put it in a pot. Cook for 118 minutes. Cook at 89 degrees then take it out, cut it up, and eat it.

Sophia Melson - Find a turkey in the yard. Put on meat and ketchup. Cook it in the oven 45, 8 minutes.

Stormi Meyers - Turkeys come from the oven. We put on pepper, sprinkles, and glitter to give my turkey sprinkle. It’s his special day so we have to let him shine. I will cook my turkey for 5 hours at 400 degrees, but better not burn my turkey. Then after he is done, putting him on a plate and eat him. Turkey, get in my belly!

Tucker Motley - You put it in the microwave for 20 hours. You put regular sauce on it. You set the oven at 20 degrees. The turkey comes from the forest. You have to kill it with a gun.

Kolton Newby - First, go to the store and get it. Then you cook it in the oven on hot for 5 minutes. Don’t forget to put salt, pepper, cheese for me, BBQ sauce for William, and marshmallows for Calob. Be sure you put it in the oven. After you get it out of the oven, we eat it!

Jenson Newman - You get a turkey from Walmart. You put sauce on it and mayo. You turn the oven on 500 degrees for 5 minutes.

Baylor Pinkston - I will go to Nana’s and get a turkey. Cook it in the stove for 15 minutes on 10 degrees hot. Take it out and chomp it in half. Put salt and pepperoni on it. Mom and Dad will eat it, and I will eat chicken nuggets!

Rhett Stinger - Put salt and pepper, mac and cheese, and a snow cone on it. Then more pepper and salt. Put it in the oven at 100 degrees. Add chicken. When the oven goes beep, you take it out and eat it!

Jaylen Stout - Put it in the oven. Put some seasoning on it. You cook it for three minutes. You first cook it in a crockpot.

Hadlee Wilcox - Buy the turkey. You wash it. Put seasoning on it. Put it in the oven for 27 minutes. Then you eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Mrs. Pinkston-Kindergarten

Koltyn Anderson – First, you have to catch the turkey. Then you put the turkey in the oven. Cook it at 400 degrees. You cook it a total of 40,000 minutes. Take it out of the oven, and cut it up.

Bryar Baker - Go hunting and find a turkey. Pull the feathers out. Put the turkey in the oven. Cook it for 2 minutes at 2 degrees for 4 hours. Then you chop it up. Then you eat it. That’s all.

Gus Beard - Shoot it. Take off the feathers and the beak. Skin it. Bake it in the grill at 6 degrees. Cut it up with daddy’s longest and sharpest knife, because I am going to shoot the biggest turkey, a king turkey. Put it on the plates. Then eat it.

Elizabeth Boatman - Buy it from Walmart and then you put it in the oven for 50 minutes and put salt on top. And peppers on top and also vinegar. Then you add pepper and that’s it.

Kyndell Bowles – First, you go to the store and get a turkey. Put salt and pepper on it. Cook it in the oven for 10 minutes on high. Then serve it on a tray to your family.

Madilyn Bradley - Get the turkey from Granny or search for it. Then you put salt on it. Then put it in the oven. Cook it on 300 degrees for 25 minutes. Then take it out and bake it. Then you name it. Then bake it again for 28 minutes. Then eat it. You have to make two. Then eat them together.

Bella Brawdy - I would run and get a net to catch it in the woods. I would put it into water, feathers and all. I would put salt on the turkey. Then I would put flowers on it to make it pretty. Then I would cook it for one hundred hours at thirty-four degrees. Then I’ll cut it into slices for everyone to eat.

Hailey Briley – First, I would put ketchup, BBQ, salt, and pepper on it. Then I would stuff my turkey with sour pickles, “banana peppers.” I put it in the oven for 2 days. After I pull it out, I put cheese, banana pepper, and crumbled crackers on my turkey.

Stryker Cobb - You hunt the turkey with a BB gun. Pull all the feathers off. Put salt, pepper, and moisture on it. Put it in the oven. Cook it for 14 minutes. The temperature is 28 hot. Grab a black tray and serve it.

Griffin Dority - Take off his feathers to cook it. Put a lot of salt to make it super sweet. Cook it for 20 minutes at 20 degrees. Then you serve it.

Wyatt Fitzgerald - I would find a turkey at the store and hunt for it. Then I would take it home. I would put some stuff on it. I would put it in the oven and done. The oven would need to be a thousand, and it would need to stay in there for 100 minutes.

Olivia Harris - Cook the turkey. Put the ingredients on the turkey. Decorate the turkey. Put clothes on the turkey. Remove clothes from the turkey. Eat the turkey.

Shine Hood - You can get a turkey from the store or go hunting for one. You can buy a wooden one, too. You could put salt on it…pepper. You cook it in an oven. If it’s a small one, you can cook it in the microwave. You can set the oven at any degrees you want. You cook bacon with the turkey. Then you bite the turkey.

Chase Long - Buy one. Cook it in your oven temperature for 11:30 minutes. Take it out. Put stuff on it. Salt and pepper. Then make it look pretty and then you eat it.

Rose Peck - Put salt and pepper on it. Put sugar and spice on it. Cook it at 7 degrees for 8 hours. Put it on a plate with bacon.

Corbyn Stinger - You hunt for it. Then you put it in the oven in a pan on 2000 degrees. Put spices on it. When I smell, it smells good. I eat it all up.

Jace Williams - We cook it in the microwave at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. You can put pepperoni on it and sometimes cheese and salt and pepper. Maybe it has some chicken wings. Then we take it out and eat it.

Ryker Wolfe - You get your turkey on the farm. Use turkey sauce on the turkey. You thaw the turkey. Cook the turkey on hot or cold or warm for 30 or 50 minutes.

Bethel Lower Elementary - Ms. Stone- Kindergarten

Dominic Austin - Smooth with the bone. Put some chips on it and cook it at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Then serve it on plates.

Axl Bedford - Turkeys come from the house. You put salt and pepper. You do work and color the turkey. You cook it hot and cold. Cook it for 4 minutes. Then you blow on it and eat it. If you eat it all, you can eat some more.

Jeremiah Butts - 1. From the farm 2. Put eggs on it 3. You put it back together until it gets hard.45. Cook for 2 minutes.

Rubi Christy – First, we have to do a violent thing….kill it! You put it on a pan and cover it in deliciousness. It cooks for 61 minutes at 31 degrees. Take it out, cover it with gravy, and eat it!

J.J. Cobb - Turkeys come from the forest. You put garlic, salt, and pepper on it. Then you put it in the oven at 400 degrees for 40 hundred hours.

Olivia Dennis - Nice and neat. A turkey comes from “a real turkey”. Cinnamon. The oven goes on hot. Cook it for 20 minutes.

Jillian Eyestone - A turkey comes from a farm. You chop it down and cook it in the oven. At 430 is where you cook it. Then you add flowers.

Beckam Freeman - We go to the farm and shoot the turkey. We bring it home, fluff the feathers, and chop it up. Turn the oven on 40 degrees. We put the turkey in the oven for 8 hours. After 8 hours, take the turkey out of the oven and put seasoning, ketchup, and mustard on it. Then we will serve the turkey on a plate to anyone who wants it.

Noah Harrell -Turkeys come from other turkeys. You put pepperonis, cheese, cookies, crackers, peanut butter, and jelly on the turkey. You put the oven on 500 degrees to make the turkey warm. Oh…..and let’s add marshmallows to my turkey.

Weston Harris - Go get the turkey from the wild. Put spice on it. Put it in the fryer. Cook it for a hundred minutes. You know it’s done when it dings!

Kreedence Howell - Donnie Davidson hunts them. Make a big circle. French toast sticks, rocks, hair gel, pen, and tv. My sissy and I eat cook with a spoon.

Ariel Hughes - 1. Buy the turkey. Put goodies AKA sugar or strawberries on it. 2. Put the turkey in the oven. Cook it at 25 degrees… I don’t know. 3. Let it cool off 4. Eat the turkey

Hazel Jarvis - Salt cookie letters and chicken on the grill. Before cooking the turkey, cut it. Cook it for 5 minutes. After it’s done cooking, cool it off, put salt on it, and then you cut it up.

Paisley Knowlton - Put it in the oven from the store. Put salt, pepper, and butter on it. Cook for a long time at 22 degrees. Eat with my family. I like it with pickles. When I’m done, I put my plate in the sink and play with my cousins.

Julianna Kuchynka - You use a turkey for one. You put it in a frying pan. You have to pluck the feathers. Sometimes seasoning. You cook it for 5 minutes. Then you put it in the oven at 90 degrees Fahrenheit. For 5 minutes, take it out of the oven. Put it on the table. You cut it. That’s all.

Sebastian Lulko - Kill a turkey. Roast it. Put it in the oven. Eat it.

Lexi Owens - You kill the turkey. Leave the feathers on and burn them off in the oven. Put salt and pepper and parmesan cheese on it. Bake in oven for 5 minutes at 5 degrees. Then you make wishes with the wish bones.

Beau Pope - 1. Get a turkey from the farm. 2. Kill it and take the feathers off. 3. Put on a pan with lettuce and sauce. 4. Put it in the oven at 5 degrees for 10 hours. 5. Eat it with the nasty stuffing stuff.

Wyatt Swope - Get the turkey from the chef. Cover it with seasoning-salt and pepper and hot sauce or whatever! Keep the turkey safe from the fire. Cook the turkey at the chef place. Cook for 16 minutes. Then fry it for 4 minutes. Cool it down with a fan and enjoy eating it. It will be good!

Rainee Walker - I buy it from the store after people bring it there. I pay $6.00 for my turkey. I would put a little salt and butter on top. I stuff with carrots and a banana and cook at 20 degrees for 30 seconds. After I cook it and place on the table, I would decorate it and put flowers around it.