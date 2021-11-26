3 Things to Do: Nov. 26-28

The Shawnee News-Star

• Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Cirque Italia is set to feature performances at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee. Performances will be under the white and blue big-top tent in the parking lot at the expo, 1700 W. Independence, in Shawnee. Performances will be Friday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. To encourage social distancing, ticket purchases can be made in advance, at www.cirqueitalia.com; by phone at (941) 704-8572; or at the onsite ticket office the week of show.

• Check out Outlaw Motorsports at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26-27.

• Visit the American Legion Swap Meet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion, located at 522 W. Saratoga Street in Shawnee.