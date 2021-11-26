Calendar of Events from Nov. 26
November 26
The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for Thanksgiving Break.
November 29
A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided.
December 2
People can enjoy the annual Christmas Parade in Toyland Thursday, Dec. 2 from 7-9 p.m. along Main Street in Downtown Shawnee.
December 3
Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur in Shawnee, will hold its Live Nativity Scene from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be free hot chocolate, cookies and crafts; children also will receive mittens and hats.
December 7
St. Benedict Catholic Church Parish Guild Christmas Potluck and Meeting, Tuesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m, in The Benedict Center.