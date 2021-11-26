Dale High teen Morley Griffith shows her talent for agriculture throughout the US

Ever since she was 5-years-old, Dale High School junior and 17-year-old Morley Griffith has shown cattle and continues to display her talent for agriculture throughout the country.

According to Morley, she exhibits livestock at various competitions across America and holds various national titles.

"You have to practice a lot to get good at it and you have to breed for specific things you want in your cattle," Morley said.

She explained she's a part of her local 4-H and Future Farmers of America chapters.

"I've been been able to show cattle through 4-H and FFA, where I utilize skills that I've learned throughout 4H about hard work and responsibility and accountability while showing my livestock," Morley said.

The 17-year-old said she spends a lot of her time preparing and competing in shows.

"It's definitely something that is a high priority in my life," she said.

For Morley, the best aspects of showing livestock are the opportunities that it provides.

"I think that what you put into it is what you get out of it and I am just very thankful for my family for providing me with the opportunities that they did and for always putting me in the best position that I can be," she said.

Morley also enjoys all the new people she meets at shows and utilizing her skills to further her future.

In addition to showing cattle, Morley maintains a 4.0 grade point average, is a member of the National Honor Society and is involved in various organizations.

She explained it can be challenging balancing everything in her life.

"I'm very thankful to my family. We work well as a team and I think it's just a lot of time management and making sure your priorities are in order," Morley said.

Along with livestock showing, Morley is a manager of the Dale basketball team, President of the Oklahoma Junior Red Angus Association, President of the Oklahoma Club Calf Association, she's on the Board of the Oklahoma Junior Cattlemen's Association and much more.

Recently, Morley won Grand Champion Red Angus at the Tulsa State Fair and Reserve Grand Champion Red Angus at the North American International Livestock Exposition (NAILE) in Louisville, Kentucky.

When she's not competing and focusing on her school work Morley likes to spend time with her family and friends.

According to Morley's mother Twana, she is proud of daughter's success.

"Well definitely her dad and I have a lot of pride and love for her and her following her passion and managing to balance academic leadership, her cattle projects and taking time to still mentor other students," Twana said. "She's very accomplished for any age. We're just very proud of her for mostly her good heart."

According to her father, Matt, Morley is so talented at cattle showing because she's grown up around it and really paid attention to those showing before her.

"Morley has really taken it to a different level. What separates her is she has a very advanced knowledge of how cattle should look and she's also very competitive and intense in the show ring, which I think comes across to the judges," he said.

That intensity, he said, is what helps the judges see Morley's passion.

Matt said he is thankful for everyone who has helped Morley and the family throughout the years and their support in her success.

"We really do have a family of people that we travel with and we show with and that's an important part of it as well," Matt said.

After she graduates, Morley hopes to attend Oklahoma State University and major in something to do with agriculture business and potentially attend law school.

"The livestock and cattle industry and being a part of 4-H is something that has impacted my life and so when I grow up and have a successful career, I hope to give back to my community and get my kids involved," Morley said.

Morley will compete in Cattlemen's Congress in early January.