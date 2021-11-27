Parade, fireworks and more: Christmas events you can't miss in Shawnee

Shawnee News-Star

There are many Christmas events coming up in Shawnee this next week, including Shawnee's nighttime Christmas parade and fireworks display set for Thursday night, Dec. 2.

According to the Safe Events for Families website, at seffshawnee.org, the annual Shawnee Christmas parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2.

SEFF has chosen a “Christmas in Toyland 21” theme for floats and entrants for the event this year.

As usual, the parade will travel along Main Street from Beard to Minnesota, and stages and performers are expected to line the route so attendees can spread out and see the attractions better.

Performers will entertain the crowd, starting at 6 p.m. until the parade reaches each of the stages along the route on Main Street.

In a still-new tradition — not counting last year's workaround event due to COVID-19 restrictions — the new attraction introduced in 2019 will be back after Santa has made his appearance at the end of the parade. Once the floats are off the route, residents will be encouraged to stick round and gather onto Main Street to watch a music-backed fireworks display.

Another annual event back this year after a break in 2020 is the Redeemer Lutheran Church Live Nativity.

Redeemer Lutheran Church, at 39307 W. MacArthur, will again be hosting its live Nativity this year. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the church.

Typically the event offers several activities, including: Christmas carolers, free cookies and drinks, as well as crafts for children and a gift shop to check out.

Other holiday-related events are set in Shawnee next weekend as well.

On Dec. 3-4 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, 1700 W. Independence, The Very Merry Sassy Dames Country Christmas show and weekend sale is planned, including a visit expected from Santa on Saturday.

The event is a pop-up vendor show with food trucks and more.

Shawnee Little Theatre is also presenting It's a Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play, with shows being held Dec. 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at the theatre on Airport Road. For more details on that upcoming event, watch for updates or go to www.shawneelittletheatre.com