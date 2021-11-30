Shawnee student Devin Love earns Eagle Scout rank

Shawnee resident and 17-year-old student Devin Love has earned his Eagle Scout rank.

Devin went to the Eagle Scout Review Board on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to Devin, he is from Boy Scout Troop 416 and his Eagle Scout Service Project involved gathering donations for the We Care Christmas Baskets for Veterans project.

Devin said the beneficiary is the Sulphur Veterans Care Center and he worked with St. Benedict's Catholic Church to gather the donations.

Devin is the son of Steve and Beverly Love and is home-schooled.

According to Steve, parents should get their children involved in Boy Scouts and be involved with them as they work hard to achieve their goals.

"I can't hardly explain how proud of him I am," Steve said.

Devin has been in the Boy Scouts of America since he was young.

One of the best aspects of Boy Scouts is "meeting great new friends at summer camps," he said.

The teen enjoys Boy Scouts and encourages other students to join.

"It is a very good organization to get into even if you are a girl," Devin said.

With item donations and money donations, Steve said Devin was able to provide 100 gift bags and two game bags to the Sulphur Veterans Care Center.

The teen explained he is proud to have completed his project.

"If feels extremely good. I've been working at it for a long time so it feels good to have it done," Devin said.

The Eagle Scout encourages fellow Scouts to start their projects early and to not be discouraged by all the paperwork involved in earning your rank.

Following high school, Devin said he might get a welding vocation somewhere.