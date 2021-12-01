McLoud student Alivia Ward raises funds for Children’s Miracle Network Foundation

Special to the News-Star

McLoud Cub Scout Alivia Ward, 9, rode her Cyco Cycle around neighborhoods and sold 156 tickets for the annual Kiwanis Sonny Bright Duck Race in Turner Falls.

Through her efforts, the McLoud Intermediate School student raised money for the Children’s Miracle Network Foundation.

According to Kay Heinz, McLoud Kiwanis Club member, many people were happy to purchase tickets from Alivia, including a man who decided to run to the bank so he could give Ward money for a ticket.

Heniz said this year the race has raised $28,000, which will be matched by an anonymous donor. Heniz also explained that Alivia has an extremely sweet smile and is a dedicated achiever.

The Cub Scout is known to ride her Cyco Cycle often with her friends after school.

Alivia attends McLoud Cub Scout meetings every week at the McLoud Methodist Church and has earned her Wolf and Webelos patches.

She is also in her first year of the McLoud K-Kids Service-Leadership Program at her school.

These clubs meet after school for about 45 minutes to complete local service projects.

This year, they are making non-skid socks and Christmas cards for the McLoud Nursing Facility residents.

Last year they made ornaments, cards, and potted plants during the shutdown and delivered those items to the door of the facility.

Alivia and the K-Kids also are selling poinsettias for the McLoud Kiwanis Club’s annual Poinsettia project to help purchase coats and shoes for children of the community.