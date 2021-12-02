5 things to do this weekend in Shawnee: Dec. 3-5

The Shawnee News-Star

• Have fun while supporting education through art at the annual Color Me Beautiful at the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art Friday, Dec. 3 from 6-7 p.m. Tickets include appetizers, dinner, wine, dessert, a silent auction, musical entertainment and dancing.

• “It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play," will be presented at Shawnee Little Theatre 7:30 p.m. on December 3 and 4, and 2 p.m. on Sunday December 5 at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805.

• Be spotted at the Oklahoma City Zoo this International Cheetah Day, Saturday, Dec. 4. Cheetahs may be the fastest land animals but they're racing against extinction. Listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), cheetahs are threatened by human-wildlife conflict, the illegal wildlife trade, habitat loss and loss of prey. Visit the Zoo’s five-year-old cheetah brothers, Boomer and Pistol Pete, and learn more about them from expert caretakers and how the Zoo is helping protect this species and its habitat. Special cheetah caretaker chats are set for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Zoo’s new Predator Pass. These chats are free with regular Zoo admission and will take place if it’s 45 degrees or warmer.

• Oklahoma Baptist University will hosts its Hanging of the Green on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Fine Arts Department at OBU along with the Shawnee Community Orchestra will present Handel's Messiah at the event that will take place in Raley Chapel's Potter Auditorium.

• Ride an 1/8 scale model train at the Locomotive Operators of Central Oklahoma, which is a nonprofit organization in McLoud dedicated to promotion and enjoyment of scale model railroading. Visit LOCO for the Light Night Run on Sunday, Dec. 5, and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus. It is $5 a person to attend. LOCO is open to the public on the first Sunday of each month from 1-4 p.m. The Light Night run is 5:30 to 7 p.m. this Sunday. For more information, go to http://locotrains.org.