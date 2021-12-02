Tecumseh eighth grader Jax Johnson makes All-State choir

After two rounds of auditions, Tecumseh Middle School eighth grader Jax Johnson was chosen to be in the Oklahoma Choral Directors Association Choir on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to Jax, he's in Advanced Choir at school and has been involved in choir for four years.

Jax said he was the only TMS student to make it to the second round of auditions for the OCDA and to be selected to join the choir.

"It was definitely a struggle trying to get to where I am because we had to learn a song in a foreign language and some other songs that were hard to sing because they were fast-pitched," he said.

The 14-year-old explained though it was challenging, it was a relief to be selected for the chorus.

For Jax, the best aspect of being in choir is singing in an environment where no one judges others and seeing how others craft their singing techniques.

While he loves choir, Jax said it can be difficult juggling the extracurricular with his school work and also being on the wrestling team.

However, he feel it's worth it because he has a passion for music.

Jax will do a performance with the OCDA in January and he will perform on Friday, Dec. 3 in a young men's concert at The University of Oklahoma.

The singer said he's looking forward to performing with other male singers close to his age and a little older than him.

"I wanted to mostly do it because I am one of the few in my part that sing low and so getting the opportunity to sing and practice with other guys that have deeper voices in lower ranges helps out a lot so I get to hear how it's supposed to sound," Jax said.

In addition to OCDA, Jax has done numerous performances and has been in the East Central Choral Directors Association Choir for three years and will receive an award for making the chorus so many times.

He has also received the highest scores at Solo and Ensemble Contests.

Jax will also perform in the Heartland Music Festival with his school choir at the end of the school year.

His father, Jay, and mother Mandy are extremely proud of their son's success in choir.

Jay explained while they know choir is important for Jax, they encourage him to maintain his school work, which he does well.

"I just hope he takes this as far as he can take it and we will support him in whatever direction he wants to go," Jay said. "I think the sky is the limit and the possibilities are there."