GCTC SkillsUSA raises money for Veterans

The Shawnee News-Star

SkillsUSA students at Gordon Cooper Technology Center collected 8,615 pennies and raised $404.73 to help local veterans with their “Helping Vets Makes Cents” coin drive.

The GCTC SkillsUSA Chapter donated the proceeds to local veterans’ group, VFW Post 1317, and presented post Jr. Vice Commander Patrick Koch with a check on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The SkillsUSA group is part of a community-service project called American Spirit to promote interest and involvement in the community and school to help with patriotism and leadership. In addition, the students placed over 200 flags in front of the school for Veteran’s Day and celebrated the week with a competition in the Graphic Design program to see who could use their talent to create the best advertisement for the event. The winner of the contest was Bethel High School's Alexandria Flatt.

Gordon Cooper Technology Center is an accredited institution and is one of 29 Career and Technical education options within Oklahoma's globally recognized Career Tech System. GCTC serves an area in East-Central Oklahoma covering approximately three counties. To learn more about Gordon Cooper Technology Center, visit gctech.edu.