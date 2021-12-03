Cooper Funeral Home to host 30th annual 'A Christmas Keepsake' program

For the 30th year in a row, Cooper Funeral Home in Tecumseh will host its memorial program, "A Christmas Keepsake" at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in Cooper Chapel.

According to Funeral Director J Cooper, it's an honor to be able to continue this tradition.

Cooper said the program began in 1990 after his grandmother, Thelma Cooper, passed away and the family struggled with their grief during the holidays.

"We had difficult time getting through and (for) my father, Jim Cooper, it was a mission of his to try to find something to remember the families," Cooper said. "We knew that if we were a mess during the holidays, other families were also having difficulty."

He explained his father wanted to commemorate the loved ones that families had lost.

"This is just something that we are honored to provide to the public simply to try to help them through the difficulty of the holidays," Cooper said.

Over the years, the funeral home has served generations of families in the community.

"They are anticipating every year coming and ordering (ornaments)," he said.

Family members can place orders for ornaments throughout the year and the funeral home has received numerous orders over the last three decades.

These ornaments are placed on the "Christmas Tree of Remembrance," which is on display in the foyer of the funeral home during the month of December.

Families and friends are invited to stop by the funeral home and visit this memorial.

The tree stands with the funeral home's "Candle of Love" to celebrate each of the lives and pay tribute to friends and neighbors who died this year.

A special "Scroll of Honor" also lists their names in chronological order beginning December 1, 2020 and going through November 30, 2021.

The name of each deceased loved one is engraved on a snowflake ornament.

At the conclusion of the program on Sunday, the ornaments will be presented to the families the funeral home has served during the past year.

Cooper explained the program is short, but those attending often stay for a long time to talk and learn each other's stories.

"What we found is grief that's shared diminishes. If you try to handle grief on your own, it's difficult," Cooper said. "So there's a lot of people with different stories but they all have one thing in common, which is that they lost someone in the past year."

He said it's this commonality that helps people connect and heal together from their grief.

Cooper Funeral Home is located at 210 W. Walnut Street in Tecumseh.