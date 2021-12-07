Calendar of Events from Dec. 7

The Shawnee News-Star

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

December 7

St. Benedict Catholic Church Parish Guild Christmas Potluck and Meeting, Tuesday, December 7, 12:30 p.m, in The Benedict Center.

Wednesday, December 8

The Senior Recreation Center’s Wellness Wednesday will host Blue Zones who will provide an information regarding “Real Age.” This simple tool can help determine your age based on your choices and habits, not just biological factors. Come join us at 11:00 a.m. to visit with them. Anyone is welcome!

The Senior Recreation Center will hold a Christmas Ornament Painting Class with the Grands at 1:30 p.m. for individuals age 55+. All supplies will be provided, but space is limited, so register now and bring your grandkids!

December 9

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play," will be presented at Shawnee Little Theatre 7:30 p.m. on December 9, 10 and 11 at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805

Friday, December 10

Today is Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us 1:00-3:00 p.m. First card is free, all the rest are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks available.

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, December 10 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free. Join us as Mary travels on a journey of a lifetime, a story for all time, “THE NATIVITY STORY”. This is a family movie that can be enjoyed by all! Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play," will be presented at Shawnee Little Theatre 7:30 p.m. on December 10 and 11 at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805

Saturday, December 11

Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets for a fellowship, food, and fun, plus lots of square dancing! Come join them 7:00-9:30 p.m. at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell.

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play," will be presented for its last show at Shawnee Little Theatre 7:30 p.m. on December 11 at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805

Monday, December 13

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Tuesday, December 14

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will celebrate December Birthdays all day long. Snacks will be provided. If you happen to have a December birthday, stop in to sign our December Birthday Poster. Anyone age 55+ is welcome!

Wesley United Methodist Church will have its free clothes closet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. You'll find us in the pavilion behind the church.

Friday, December 17

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host the December Billiards Tournament beginning at 1:00 p.m. Come out to cheer on your favorite pool player!

Today is an Extra December Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us 1:00-3:00 p.m. First card is free, all the rest are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks will be available.

Monday, December 20

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Wednesday December 22

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice will host an informational table about “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” as our Wellness Wednesday Focus from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by to learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other wellness tips. Anyone is welcome.

Thursday, December 23

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Friday, December 24

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Monday, December 27

A knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Friday, December 31

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the New Year’s Holiday.