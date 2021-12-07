Shawnee area news briefs

Submitted

Shawnee banker graduates from OBA Operations School

OKLAHOMA CITY — Darci Williams, with First National Bank & Trust Co. of Shawnee, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Operations School in Oklahoma City.

Williams was among 32 attendees of the school, which was held Nov. 15-19 at the OBA Harris Event Center.

The OBA Operations School, conducted annually, prepares junior-level operations managers to manage effectively and efficiently operations functions within a bank. Students develop a thorough understanding of key operations areas, develop and apply analytical skills, strengthen management skills in relations to human resource planning and motivational techniques, study regulatory and competitive factors that affect banking and learn about state-of-the-art banking technologies.

The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state.

***

Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts Chandler native

BATON ROUGE, LA — Chloe Hart of Chandler was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Hart attends Oklahoma State University and is among the 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897.

***

Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

LEXINGTON, VA — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities during October 2021, including many students from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Audrey Branham of Konawa (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Emma Melot of Wellston (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Andreja Peciuraite of Shawnee (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Kirsten Barthelmess of Harrah (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Cara Brunet of Shawnee (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Stephanie McDonald of Harrah (Oklahoma Baptist University)

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.