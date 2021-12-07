The Regency celebrates holidays, adapts for pandemic

As the holiday season continues, residents and staff at The Regency Skilled Nursing and Therapy in Shawnee are preparing for Christmas and continue to adapt as the pandemic goes on.

According to spokesperson Theresa Green, The Regency is grateful for its staff, families and residents.

"Together, we continue to maneuver the ever-changing realities of life amidst this pandemic and our aim remains unchanged – to provide high quality care and therapy to those we serve," Green said.

This year The Regency hosted an event for Thanksgiving in which families could come and go as they joined residents for lunch and dinner.

"Thanksgiving this year was truly a reminder of how grateful we are for each other," Green said.

Despite the pandemic, Green said visitors remain welcome at the Regency as they bring joy to the staff and to residents.

"We do ask all visitors to be screened upon entry and masks are required while in our facility," she said.

The Regency also continues to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines recommended by both state and federal health officials.

Green said more than the majority of the residents are fully vaccinated and several have received their booster shots.

She explained everyone at The Regency is excited for the holidays.

"We look forward to a joyous holiday season here at The Regency and our activities director has been busy planning a full menu of December activities," she said.

In addition, the nursing home has launched its Angel Tree again this year to help residents receive gifts.

"The tree allows individuals to adopt a senior who may not have any family able to visit them," she said. "It is a wonderful way to help them feel special and loved at the holidays."

Green explained The Regency would like to especially thank the community for the love and support they have shown the facility's staff and residents.

"It really means the world to us," Green said.