Arson suspected in blaze that destroyed 1907 building in Shawnee

Cause of the fire that destroyed a downtown Shawnee building constructed the year of statehood in 1907 is suspected as arson, investigators said Monday.

Just hours before the Shawnee Christmas parade was set to stroll down Main Street on Dec. 2, firefighters were called to the blaze at 524 E. Main, a building just west of the historic Santa Fe Depot and railroad tracks.

Firefighters used the department's aerial ladder truck to help douse flames in the 114-year-old two-story structure. During the blaze, the building partially collapsed, prompting immediate demolition plans by city crews once the fire was out.

Known for its painted Dr. Pepper mural on the east side, the building also had an engraved paver at the top of the south side reading “J.H. Wellington – 1907.” The roof and some of the building was already partially collapsed when city crews brought down the rest of the structure for the public's safety.

Shawnee Fire Marshal David Anderson said there were no utilities turned on at that building, which was vacant.

Anderson said he was unable to go inside to further investigate the blaze because of the collapse danger, but he said arson is suspected, although the fire remains under investigation.

Anderson, who said there have been homeless found inside that building in the past, said a city code enforcement officer removed several vagrants from the building on the morning of Dec. 2.

The building itself had historical significance, with years of history.

With the Santa Fe Depot built a few years earlier in 1903, the landmark 1907 building served as the Santa Fe Hotel during the heyday of Shawnee's railroad era, which was from about 1907 to 1928, archives show.

Despite the history of the building, the fire prompted a full demolition of the structure.

"The fire left behind unsupported, freestanding, and unstable segments of the building’s walls. In light of both the potential for pedestrian traffic from the nearby open space as well as the partial collapses that had already occurred because of the fire, the City of Shawnee Fire Department deemed these remaining wall segments an imminent safety risk and directed City staff to undertake a controlled knock-down," said Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmeuller-Behringer

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Shawnee Fire Department, 405-878-1671.

