Shawnee police: Man found dead in tent

Shawnee police officers and REACT EMS paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in a wooded area just east of a casino on Westech Road, where they found a man unresponsive in a tent.

Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said George King Jr., 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 42008 Westech Road.

Lozano-Stafford said detectives also responded to that location and processed the scene.

"At the preliminary investigation, nothing appeared to be suspicious," she said. "It is still an ongoing investigation pending a final report from the state’s Medical Examiner."

