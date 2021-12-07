Shawnee police: Man found dead in tent
Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Shawnee police officers and REACT EMS paramedics responded to a cardiac arrest call at 6:21 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in a wooded area just east of a casino on Westech Road, where they found a man unresponsive in a tent.
Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said George King Jr., 39, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics at 42008 Westech Road.
Lozano-Stafford said detectives also responded to that location and processed the scene.
"At the preliminary investigation, nothing appeared to be suspicious," she said. "It is still an ongoing investigation pending a final report from the state’s Medical Examiner."
