Get Your Mind Right 2 "Christmas Extravaganza" held at the Ritz in Shawnee

Golden Productions hosted its Get Your Mind Right 2 "Christmas Extravaganza" and talent show Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Ritz in downtown Shawnee.

According to co-host Jamelle Payne, also known as Mr. Untouchable, the event was a success and he co-hosted it with creator Travis Burdine, also known as Mr. Don Bugatti.

"It continues to shine," Payne said about the event. "We feel like this is one of many of the small puzzle pieces the community needed to keep bringing all age ranges together for fun, love and laughs."

Payne said the talent show was for people of all ages.

"It was an competition of singers of all genres of music of all eras, from Kenny Chesney, acoustic guitar of Michael Jackson, and even acappella," Payne said.

He explained various entrants performed, including J.V. Vanderlung, Jasmine Hope Browman, Willie Raynor, Austin Washington, Damion Atkinson, Julieann Caprice, DaVante Barkus, Kylar Spriggs, William Gaines, Kansas City "Smack Man," Jeremiah Wright, Elite Dance Diversity, ManMan DaDon, Nick Beats, Danerro Staxx, The 6'3, Joe Tamus and 4.E. Seventeen.

"Along with a performance artist category of live piano by Jeremiah Wright to drum performance by William Gaines," Payne said, and "ending the night with rap performance by local Joe Tamus, Sk4L, and Man Man DaDon."

He said the show opened with Shawnee's Queen of Gospel — Anice Gilmore-Young.

Payne said there was a show prize totaling $500, which was split between female winner and singer Julieann Caprice and male winner and rap artist ManMan DaDon.

In addition, Payne said the final round winner was Randee Stone, who walked away with a grand prize from Automax Shawnee — a $500 voucher toward a down payment or credit with trade-in.

Payne explained this was the second time this local talent show event occurred, and since it was such a success last year, he and Burdine wanted to host it again.

"The first Get Your Mind Right was such a success for all ages. We wanted to bring everyone together again for a Christmas edition," Payne said. "Before YouTube, Snap Chat and Instagram, this is what we did — we came together to cheer on and support each other. It's an energy that you can't receive by a like or love button."

Payne said the best part of this event was seeing it come together.

"(We) agree (our) hearts beat stronger watching the magic of it all come together and watching artists showcase themselves with the love and support of the community," he said.

Payne explained the reaction from the audience was extremely positive as people were encouraging Matthew Kent of the Shawnee Fire Department to open a big Christmas box with nothing in it during a Christmas game.

Payne said representative John Lindsey of Automax Shawnee also announced that they will be hosting a canned food drive until Dec. 31 to help the community.