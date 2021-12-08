First United Bank hosts Big Screen Under the Stars event

The Shawnee News-Star

First United Bank in Shawnee recently hosted “Big Screen Under the Stars” to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee.

This movie night, which took place on the back patio of First United Bank, increased awareness of the program in the community and helped raise $2,146.23 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shawnee.

Big Brothers Big Sisters makes meaningful, monitored matches between adult volunteers (“Bigs”) and children (“Littles”), ages 6 through 18, in communities across the state of Oklahoma.

They develop positive relationships that have a direct and lasting effect on the lives of young people.

Paul Bass, First United Bank President in Shawnee, serves on the state governing board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.

First United’s purpose is to “inspire and empower others to spend life wisely” through a holistic approach to life that encompasses Faith, Financial Well-Being, Health, and Personal Growth.

About First United Bank: Established in 1900, First United has more than 85 bank, mortgage and insurance locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas.

It is one of the largest, well-capitalized banking organizations in the Southwest with assets of more than $11 billion, and it is among the largest privately held community banking organizations in the United States. Learn more at FirstUnitedBank.com.