Absentee ballots available for 2022 election year

The Shawnee News-Star

Voters in Lincoln County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for elections in 2022 should apply now, County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said today.

Any registered voter may request absentee ballots for a specific election or for a full calendar year. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. Stambaugh said there are many ways to apply.

“For many voters, the easiest way to apply is online through the State Election Board’s OK Voter Portal. Voters can also fill out an application at the County Election Board or simply write us a letter.”

If you choose to write a letter, it must contain the following information:

Your name, resident address, and signature

Name of the school district in which you reside

Name of your city (if you reside in city limits)

Address where you want your ballots mailed

Type of election

List of elections for which you are requesting absentee ballots (you may only request ballots for elections in which you are eligible to vote)

Stambaugh said voters who are in nursing homes, voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for persons who cannot be left unattended should mention these restrictions in their request. This information activates special procedures that make voting and returning absentee ballots easier.

Voters can request absentee ballots electronically using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. To download a paper application, visit the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections. For more information on absentee voting, contact the Lincoln County Election Board at 405-258-1349 or lincolncounty@elections.ok.gov.

Stambaugh wants to remind voters that 5 p.m. January 24, 2022 is the deadline for absentee ballot requests for the February 8 Board of Education Primary Election.