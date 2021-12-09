The West Law Firm coat donation program tops 3,000 coats in 13th year

The Shawnee News-Star

The West Law Firm of Shawnee has reached a new milestone in the 13th year of the charitable community service program with more than 3,000 new coats purchased and contributed over 13 years to The Salvation Army (SA) of Shawnee as part of its annual Angel Tree Program. As in past years, The Salvation Army will distribute the coats during its annual Angel Tree Distribution Day (December 16).

“The West Coat Donation Program is one of the most treasured service programs in the 54-year history of The West Law Firm and each year we look forward to this holiday tradition,” said West Managing Partner Bradley West, who is also a board member of The Salvation Army of Shawnee.

This year, the firm purchased and donated more than 130 new coats, bringing the 13-year program total to 3,224 new coats.

The West Coat Donation Program began the winter of 2009, an especially cold season with record-setting snow fall in several areas of Oklahoma (including four to eight inches in Oklahoma City on December 24, 2009). During that frigid season, firm Founder, Terry West, came up with the idea of formalizing and expanding the firm’s existing individual contributions to The Shawnee Salvation Army Angel Tree Program.

Terry West, along with Managing Partner (and son) Bradley West, and the Chief Administrative Assistant, Donna Rogers, met and outlined the program that has become the annual West Coat Donation Program.

Each year since, the program has grown in size and commitment. The donated items are purchased throughout the year from a variety of retailers, according to Rogers, who has coordinated the program since 2009.

