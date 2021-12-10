3 Things to Do This Weekend: Dec. 10-12

The Shawnee News-Star

3 Things to Do this Weekend:

* Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, December 10 at 7 p.m. for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free. Join us as Mary travels on a journey of a lifetime, a story for all time, “THE NATIVITY STORY”. This is a family movie that can be enjoyed by all! Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286.

* “It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play," will be presented for its last show at Shawnee Little Theatre 7:30 p.m. on 10 and December 11 at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805.

* Square 8’s Square Dancing Club meets for a fellowship, food, and fun, plus lots of square dancing! Join them 7:00-9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell.