McLoud students prepare cards, gift bags for Oklahoma Veterans

Several McLoud Early Childhood Center students recently prepared cards and Christmas gift bags for Oklahoma Veterans who are in Oklahoma VA hospitals during Christmas.

According to Principal Sally Thomason, the 300 ECC students decorated and wrote handmade cards.

"Our school collected 25 bags to donate to the non-profit “Cowboys for Veterans” a partnership with Oklahoma State University in Stillwater," Thomason said. "We are excited to share our school's participation in this community service project."

She explained it's important to learn the importance of giving back at an early age.

"We are excited to see the compassion our students have for our service men and women," Thomason said.

She said students met and worked alongside Pistol Pete, Eskimo Joe, Buffy, Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Boynton and OSU VP Wray.

"This was a great honor to serve and represent our McLoud community for such a great cause," she said.