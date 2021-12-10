School board filings result in 3 local elections

The final day of a three-day candidate filing period for school board seats in Pottawatomie County-area districts concluded Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Most districts had candidates file without any opponents, so those candidates won seats unopposed, but elections will be needed in April to decide seats in Asher, Dale and McLoud.

For Asher Public Schools Office No. 2, candidates are Derek Claytor and Steven Reese.

Candidates for Dale Public Schools Office No. 2 are Roger Batt and Jennifer Herring.

For the McLoud Public Schools Office No. 2 seat, candidates are Shelton Mapira and Laureen M. Maxwell.

The following candidates iwon seats unopposed in these districts:

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 2: David Elmore

Gordon Cooper Technology Center-Office No. 4: Robert Kinsey

Grove Public Schools-Office No. 1: Russell Click

Macomb Public Schools-Office No. 2: William Denney

Maud Public School-Office No. 2: Barry Fletcher

North Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 2: Christopher White

Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Office No. 1: Jerry Skaggs

Tecumseh Public Schools-Office No. 2. Shawn Fleming

Wanette Public Schools-Office No. 1: Michael Taliaferro and Amber Hulce

Wanette Public Schools-Office No. 2: Donna Boone

Earlsboro Public Schools-Office No. 2: Jason Crow

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 3: Kristen Wilson

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 6: Turner Bass

South Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 1: Angela Motley

This is the complete filing list unless any candidate chooses to withdraw, which is allowed before 5 p.m. on Friday.

This article has been updated to reflect details of a developing race in Wanette Public Schools.