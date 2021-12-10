School board filings result elections for 4 districts
The final day of a three-day candidate filing period for school board seats in Pottawatomie County-area districts concluded Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Most districts had candidates file without any opponents, so those candidates won seats unopposed, but elections will be needed in April to decide seats in Asher, Dale, Wanette and McLoud.
For Asher Public Schools Office No. 2, candidates are Derek Claytor and Steven Reese.
Candidates for Dale Public Schools Office No. 2 are Roger Batt and Jennifer Herring.
For the McLoud Public Schools Office No. 2 seat, candidates are Shelton Mapira and Laureen M. Maxwell.
For Wanette Public Schools-Office No. 1, candidates are Michael Taliaferro and Amber Hulce.
The following candidates won seats unopposed in these districts:
Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 2: David Elmore
Gordon Cooper Technology Center-Office No. 4: Robert Kinsey
Grove Public Schools-Office No. 1: Russell Click
Macomb Public Schools-Office No. 2: William Denney
Maud Public School-Office No. 2: Barry Fletcher
North Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 2: Christopher White
Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Office No. 1: Jerry Skaggs
Tecumseh Public Schools-Office No. 2. Shawn Fleming
Wanette Public Schools-Office No. 2: Donna Boone
Earlsboro Public Schools-Office No. 2: Jason Crow
Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 3: Kristen Wilson
Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 6: Turner Bass
South Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 1: Angela Motley
NOTE: This article was updated to reflect there also are two candidates in the race for the Wanette Office No. 1 seat. One of those candidates was inadvertently missed in the original story.