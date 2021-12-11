Burglaries rise in Shawnee area as the holiday season continues

As the holiday season continues, an increase in property crimes, such as home burglaries and larcenies is reportedly happening throughout the Shawnee and Pottawatomie County area.

Shawnee resident Angela Fang and her two daughters, Emma and Faith, had their Shawnee home targeted last week.

"Someone pried open the window to my guest bathroom, entered my home in broad daylight, stole all of our Christmas presents, my purse, some random jewelry, went through all of our things, stole the Wii U, smashed Christmas ornaments and then took the top of our Christmas tree," Fang said.

She explained Shawnee police offers responded to the crime within 10 minutes and cleared her house.

"The police officer did say that there were four other break-ins that happened that day," Fang said.

She explained it was difficult seeing her home violated and precious items stolen.

"They interrupted our sense of safety and security. My two girls no longer want to live in our home," Fang said.

The mother of two said things have been quite stressful, but family and friends have done so much to support her and her daughters.

Fang advises others going through similar situations to seek information from their neighbors.

"I’ve learned there are desperate people in this world. Desperate enough to steal little girls’ Christmas presents," Fang said. "However, there are also amazing people that step in to help."

She said despite this incident she hopes her daughters see that there is good in people.

In addition, Fang is grateful to the Shawnee Police Department for their quick response and assistance in her case.

"I am also eternally grateful for the generosity of everyone around us that stood in the gaps to bring Christmas to my children after the Grinch tried to steal it," Fang said.

How to keep belongings safe from thieves during holiday season

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford, the department often has increased patrols during the holidays.

When asked about the number of recent burglaries in the city, Lozano-Stafford couldn't provide specifics because she said several cases are currently under investigation.

She explained there's an increase in burglaries both in homes and in cars throughout Shawnee each holiday season.

The officer advises everyone to take safety measures. including securing any packages that arrive, seeking a helpful eye from neighbors, shopping in a group, hiding merchandise left in a vehicle and securing vehicles and homes as much as possible.

Additionally, Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney encourages people to make sure it's not obvious that no one is home, hide large boxes that may have contained expensive items and to purchase some sort of security system. Alerting police if one goes out of town and seeking assistance from neighbors is also a good idea.

Kidney said when investigating a burglary, officers search for who committed the crime by searching the area, checking in with local pawn shops or online marketplaces and trying everything they can to find stolen items.

He also encourages people to report any suspicious behavior they may witness.

According to Lt. Marcus May, Investigator for the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, while it's common this time of year for burglaries to rise, there has also been a rise in larcenies this year.

"Burglaries are about average for this time of year but we've had an increase in larcenies probably in the last month and a half," May said.

He said in November there were eight reported burglaries and 31 larcenies.

In December, as of Dec. 6 there were three reported burglaries and five larcenies in rural areas of Pott. County.

The lieutenant said the larcenies seem to be tied to some sort of organized effort.

"When I say larcenies, that's more specifically trailers and heavy equipment that's left outside in the overnight hours, whether it's at home or construction site," May said.

He explained why it's not entirely common, in the last few weeks the Sheriff's Office was actually able to recover several thousand dollars worth of stolen property.

"We've actually followed a few leads and recovered a few pieces of stolen equipment, a vehicle and a few trailers," he said.

May advises people to seek help from neighbors, purchase surveillance equipment, maintain documentation of precious items such as a serial or VIN number and park large equipment in well lit areas with surveillance.

May would like the public know that the Sheriff's Office is working hard on several property crime investigations.

"I want the community to take precautions and keep their doors locked at night. Don't keep high valued items in their vehicles and do their due diligence to make it as difficult as possible for a thief to get off with some of their stuff," May said.