'Dear Santa' letters coming in print, online

The Shawnee News-Star will be printing "Dear Santa" letters from many local kindergarten and first-grade students.

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 15 and continuing in News-Star editions though Christmas, we'll include a package of letters in each edition, which will be sorted and printed by school districts and/or schools.

The Santa letters will also be available as premium content at www.news-star.com.

The News-Star has received letters from students at many area schools, including Shawnee, Tecumseh, Dale and other surrounding districts.

