Dr. Todd Fisher to speak during OBU winter Commencement Dec. 18

OBU

Dr. Todd Fisher, executive director-treasurer elect of Oklahoma Baptists and senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee, will deliver the commencement address during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Winter Commencement ceremony. The service will take place Saturday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium.

Fisher earned a Bachelor of Arts from OBU in 1992. He then continued his studies at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary where he completed a Master of Divinity in biblical languages in 1996. In 2001, he earned a Doctor of Ministry from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and later earned a Ph.D. and Th.M. from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

Fisher served as the senior pastor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Shawnee since 2003. He has 30 years of pastoral experience and has served in a number of leadership roles in SBC life, including his recent term as president of Oklahoma Baptists. He has taught for OBU, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He has also served on various boards, including as chair of the Southern Seminary board.

Fisher has spoken on Bison Hill on numerous occasions. Earlier this semester, he spoke at the University’s Pastors Conference held during homecoming in October. He also delivered the message during the annual Founder’s Day chapel in 2019. He previously delivered a commencement address at OBU in December 2011.