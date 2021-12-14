Shawnee High School to host 26th annual Christmas Connections event

Shawnee High School will host the 26th annual Christmas Connections event Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to SHS Family Consumer Science Teacher Carol Jenkins, this event is a long-standing tradition that teaches students the importance of generosity to the community.

"It is a time for our students to give back to the community and share during the holidays – how to be good community members," Jenkins said.

She explained the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization (FCCLA) at SHS are the sponsors of the event.

Christmas Connections will take place at the Union Street Head Start and students ages three to five are welcome to attend.

"Each child is assigned a participating teacher’s third hour class," Jenkins said. "The students in the class can buy gifts and plan a Christmas party for the child."

She explained it's beneficial in many ways, including keeping students engaged in good citizenship and learning how to help others.

The educator explained several students who are now grown were recipients of gifts and parties from this event.

"My students have stated that they enjoy seeing the kids' smiles when opening their presents and being able to help families in our community," Jenkins said.

The educator hopes to continue this tradition for many years to come.

"Our students remember this event from year to year and truly enjoy it," she said.

In addition to Christmas Connections, the SHS band will have its holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 16 and the Shawnee Middle School band will have theirs on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.