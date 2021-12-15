Calendar of Events from Dec. 15

The Shawnee News-Star

Wednesday, December 15

Join the Pottawatomie County Election Board for a “Come and Go” Christmas Reception on December 15, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Come and enjoy fellowship, food and fun at our new location at 330 North Broadway, Shawnee. Door prizes will be given away throughout the day. We encourage the community to come by and see our new office. Several statutory elections are scheduled in 2022. This would be a good opportunity to become familiar with the Election Board’s new location at 330 N. Broadway, Shawnee.

Friday, December 17

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will host the December Billiards Tournament beginning at 1:00 p.m. Come out to cheer on your favorite pool player!

Today is an Extra December Bingo Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+, come join us 1:00-3:00 p.m. First card is free, all the rest are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks will be available.

The Arts @317 will hold its own Block pARTy on Friday, December 17, from 5:30-8:30 PM. John May of Dragons Fire Creations is our featured artist for the evening and will be demonstrating how he creates his art. Other artists may also make surprise visits!

Monday, December 20

A new knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Wednesday December 22

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton from Kindful Hospice will host an informational table about “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” as our Wellness Wednesday Focus from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by to learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other wellness tips. Anyone is welcome.

Thursday, December 23

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Friday, December 24

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Monday, December 27

A knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11:00 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Friday, December 31

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed for the New Year’s Holiday.