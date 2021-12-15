Construction of Pott. County admin building taking shape in downtown Shawnee

Construction on the new Pottawatomie County Administration Building is changing the appearance of downtown Shawnee as Lippert Bros Inc. continues work on the new structure adjacent to the county courthouse.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the concrete is poured on the second floor of the building, workers have completed all the plumbing and hope to finish the roof between Christmas and New Year's.

Thomas explained the new administration building is expected to be completed in August of 2022.

In their regular meeting Monday, Commissioners also scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 21 to discuss furniture for the building and other details.

Construction is taking place on a site that was once the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on North Broadway.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the County Clerk, County Assessor, the County Treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed.

Dennis said as the construction continues on the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

While Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company currently working on the new building, the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

The new building will have an indoor corridor, which will connect the new administration building to the courthouse, and there will be other site amenities, including terrazzo material in the lobby of the building, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof of the building, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the overall budget for the new building is $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

Check back for updates.