Christmastime fun: 5 Things to Do this Weekend around Shawnee — Dec. 17-19

• Take a drive and view Christmas lights throughout many areas and neighborhoods around Shawnee, including the traditional lights and other displays at many historic homes along Broadway Street.

• The Arts @317 in downtown Shawnee will hold its own Block pARTy on Friday, Dec. 17, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. John May of Dragons Fire Creations is the featured artist for the evening and will be demonstrating how he creates his art. Other artists may also make surprise visits!

• Paint with Elsa at Coffee N' Crafts in downtown Shawnee will be Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

* There will be a Christmas Extravaganza Karaoke event from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Brickhouse in downtown Shawnee.

• Check out the 5K's of Christmas run from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 at the Shawnee Middle School cross country course, which includes areas on grass and wooded areas with hills. Enjoy Christmas decorations and music during the run, which is professionally timed by Enduro USA. Register by email sarabranson@shawnee.k12.ok.us