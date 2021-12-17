Students invited to participate in 'If I Were Mayor' essay contest

Eighth graders from schools across Pottawatomie County and the state are invited to submit an essay for the "If I Were Mayor" contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Municipal League and Mayors Council of Oklahoma.

According to Shawnee Mayor Ed Bolt, eighth graders from public, private and home schools are invited to apply.

Bolt explained the purpose of the contest is to educate students on city government.

"To write a good essay, they will need to learn about municipal government and specifically how the mayor’s job works," he said. "Learning how your local government operates will make participants more effective in participating in the process when they get older."

There will be three winners of the contest and the prizes include first place, which is $250, second place, which is $150 and third place, which is $100.

Bolt said the deadline to submit entries is Jan. 31 and the winners will be announced Feb. 25, 2022 at the Annual Congress of Mayors.

"I hope we get a bunch of entries from Shawnee. It would be great if a Shawnee student won," Bolt said.

The contest is open to all Oklahoma students enrolled in eighth grade.

The essays must address the subject and begin with, "If I were a mayor, I would..."

In addition, the essays must not exceed 250 words and only one essay may be submitted per student.

The essays will be judged on two aspects including knowledge about municipal government and the role of mayor and creativity and proper grammar.

Students must include their first and last names, their school and list their teacher or parent names at the top of the paper.

Bolt said he informed various schools in Shawnee about the contest and the schools seem quite interested in the event. For more guidelines and how to submit essays, go to: https://www.oml.org/if-i-were-mayor