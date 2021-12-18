SHS football team gives gifts to Horace Mann students

Members of the Shawnee High School football team distributed various Christmas gifts to students at Horace Mann Elementary School Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to SHS Football Coach Jason Sexton, the team handed out different toys, including dolls and footballs, which were donated to each Horace Mann first grader, second grader and third grader.

In addition, Sexton said the players gave students snacks.

"Many of the players participated in fundraising the gifts and handing out and opening the gifts (for those) who needed help opening (their gifts)," Sexton said.

He explained while this was beneficial to the students of Horace Mann, the players also got something out of the event.

"The best aspect of the program was seeing the little Wolves so happy," Sexton said. "The football guys benefited by doing something good and selfless for children, which can’t make you feel anything but good inside."

The coach said the students loved receiving their presents and the football team plans to take gifts again in the years to come.

"I assured them this will be an annual act of service for the football program moving forward. It’s a win-win situation for everyone," Sexton said.