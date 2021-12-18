LOCAL

SHS football team gives gifts to Horace Mann students

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star

Members of the Shawnee High School football team distributed various Christmas gifts to students at Horace Mann Elementary School Wednesday, Dec. 15.

According to SHS Football Coach Jason Sexton, the team handed out different toys, including dolls and footballs, which were donated to each Horace Mann first grader, second grader and third grader.

Various Shawnee High School football players handed out gifts to the students of Horace Mann Elementary School.

In addition, Sexton said the players gave students snacks.

"Many of the players participated in fundraising the gifts and handing out and opening the gifts (for those) who needed help opening (their gifts)," Sexton said.

He explained while this was beneficial to the students of Horace Mann, the players also got something out of the event.

The first, second and third graders of Horace Mann Elementary School received several presents from the football players of Shawnee High School.

"The best aspect of the program was seeing the little Wolves so happy," Sexton said. "The football guys benefited by doing something good and selfless for children, which can’t make you feel anything but good inside."

The coach said the students loved receiving their presents and the football team plans to take gifts again in the years to come.

The gifts given to the students of Horace Mann were donated and then distributed by the SHS football team.

"I assured them this will be an annual act of service for the football program moving forward. It’s a win-win situation for everyone," Sexton said.

Many of the SHS football players assisted Horace Mann Elementary School students with opening their presents.