Calendar of Events from Dec. 22

Wednesday, Dec. 22

The Senior Recreation Center will host Tina Singleton, from Kindful Hospice, for an informational table about “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays” as the group's Wellness Wednesday Focus from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by to learn about the importance of staying healthy, dealing with holiday stress, and other wellness tips. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Thursday, Dec. 23

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Friday, Dec. 24

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Monday, Dec. 27

A knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Friday, Dec. 31

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the New Year’s Holiday.