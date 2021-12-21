Shawnee police warns community about fraud schemes

The Shawnee Police Department advises residents to be aware of potential fraud scams, as some citizens have already fallen victim to these crimes.

Shawnee PD Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said two people were recently reported as victims of two different fraud scams.

She said one person reported someone going door-to-door in neighborhoods claiming to be with Vyve Broadband and requesting personal information.

In another instance, Lozano-Stafford said a woman was the victim of a fraud scam over the phone.

Someone called the woman claiming she needed to purchase Amazon gift cards to pay off some sort of debt, Lozano-Stafford said.

She said the woman believed the caller and purchased gift cards for the caller.

Any time someone claims to be with a company or government agency requesting money, residents are advised to verify — to call said company or agency.

Lozano-Stafford also encourages people to not let anyone in their house who claims to be collecting money, to not give out any personal information, and to be alert of these potential scams especially during the holidays.

Lozano-Stafford said government agencies like the Pottawatomie County Courthouse, and other agencies, don't call people requesting payment over the phone.