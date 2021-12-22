McLoud Public Schools celebrate the holidays

Students and educators of McLoud Public Schools celebrated the holidays last week with elf grams, presents and more.

According to Sally Thomason, McLoud Early Childhood Center principal, McLoud Police Department Chief Elliott, Assistant Chief Webb, and Officers Thompson and Calhoun helped bring Santa to the ECC students.

Office Calhoun (a.k.a. Santa) was photo'd with 300 ECC students.

She said there were also elf grams from the ECC Elf on the Shelf and the Grinch.

Thomason said there were various other activities that took place during the week before Christmas.

MPS will return to school Jan. 4, 2022.