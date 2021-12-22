Pott. County Commissioners hire new director of Child Advocacy Center

After weeks of discussion Pottawatomie County Commissioners hired Kayxandra Koonce as the new Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center (CAC).

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, Koonce will begin her position on Jan. 3 and will work under the District Attorney's Office.

"I think she is someone who can make this program a shining star of the state," Thomas said.

The CAC, which is operated by DA Allan Grubb's office, provides services to assist children in cases involving child abuse or child sexual abuse.

Thomas said Koonce's salary will be $80,000 a year and it will be paid for with Use Tax money.

The decision to hire Koonce comes months after commissioners and other county agency leaders discussed the status of the CAC and the possibility to temporarily suspending services.

Thomas said commissioners decided the county must, and will, continue to provide CAC services to those who need them.

