Shawnee High School hosts 26th annual Christmas Connections

Shawnee High School hosted its 26th annual Christmas Connections event Tuesday, Dec. 14.

SHS Family Consumer Science Teacher Carol Jenkins said the event is a long-standing tradition that teaches students the importance of generosity to the community.

"It is a time for our students to give back to the community and share during the holidays – how to be good community members," Jenkins said.

She said the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization (FCCLA) at SHS sponsored the event.

Christmas Connections took place at Union Street Head Start and 3- to five-year-old children were given gifts by SHS students.

Jenkins said she hopes to continue this tradition for many years to come.

"Our students remember this event from year to year and truly enjoy it," she said.