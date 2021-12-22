LOCAL

Shawnee High School hosts 26th annual Christmas Connections

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School hosted its 26th annual Christmas Connections event Tuesday, Dec. 14.

SHS Family Consumer Science Teacher Carol Jenkins said the event is a long-standing tradition that teaches students the importance of generosity to the community.

"It is a time for our students to give back to the community and share during the holidays – how to be good community members," Jenkins said.

Many students at Shawnee High School gave gifts to children at Union Street Head Start at the 26th annual Christmas Connection.

She said the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization (FCCLA) at SHS sponsored the event.

Christmas Connections took place at Union Street Head Start and 3- to five-year-old children were given gifts by SHS students.

Many students between the ages of three to five were given gifts at Christmas Connections.

Jenkins said she hopes to continue this tradition for many years to come.

"Our students remember this event from year to year and truly enjoy it," she said.

Several Shawnee High School students participated in the 26th annual Christmas Connections.
Santa Claus stopped by Christmas Connections at Union Street Head Start.