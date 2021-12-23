Calendar of Events from Dec. 23

The Shawnee News-Star

Thursday, Dec. 23

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Friday, Dec. 24

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the Christmas Holiday.

Monday, Dec. 27

A knitting class led by Cathy will meet at 11 a.m. at the Senior Recreation Center. Beginning supplies will be provided. Anyone aged 55+ is welcome.

Friday, Dec. 31

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the New Year’s Holiday.