Calendar of Events from Dec. 29

The Shawnee News-Star

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

Friday, Dec. 31

The Senior Recreation Center, at 401 N. Bell, will be closed for the New Year’s Holiday.

Friday, January 7

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, January7 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “I Still Believe”, the uplifting true-life story of Christian music megastar, Jeremy Camp, or enjoy the family, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286