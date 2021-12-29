Construction update: Roof being placed on new Pott. County building

Construction on the new Pottawatomie County Administration Building continues in downtown Shawnee as Commissioners decide on furniture for the inside of the building.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, Lippert Bros Inc. has finished electrical work and concrete pouring. Workers are currently working on the roof of the structure.

Thomas said the concrete is poured on the second floor of the building, workers have completed all the plumbing and hope to finish the roof by New Year's.

Thomas explained the new administration building is expected to be completed in August of 2022.

More:Construction of Pott. County admin building taking shape in downtown Shawnee

Construction is taking place in the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on North Broadway.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed.

Dennis said as the construction continues on the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

While Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company currently working on the new building, the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

The new building will have an indoor corridor to connect the new building to the adjacent 1930s-built courthouse, and will include other site amenities. Thomas said the overall budget for the new building is $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the County Clerk, County Assessor, the County Treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

Check back for updates.