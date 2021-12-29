Shawnee Sister City Council elects 2022 Officers & Committee Chairs

Submitted

The Shawnee Sister City Council elected the 2022 officers & committee chairs at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The newly-elected officers and committee chairs are as follows: Chair, Jessica Brown; Vice Chair, Karen Wright; Secretary, Connie Walker; Treasurer. David Hibler; Delegation Chair, Taren Taylor; Host Chair, Alicia Whiteman; Education Chair, Michael Canaday; Reporter, Judy Harrell; Fundraising Chair, Neetria Templeton and Master Gardener, Mike Harrell.