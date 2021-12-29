LOCAL

Shawnee Sister City Council elects 2022 Officers & Committee Chairs

The Shawnee Sister City Council elected the 2022 officers & committee chairs at their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14.  The newly-elected officers and committee chairs are as follows:  Chair, Jessica Brown; Vice Chair, Karen Wright; Secretary, Connie Walker; Treasurer. David Hibler; Delegation Chair, Taren Taylor; Host Chair, Alicia Whiteman; Education Chair, Michael Canaday; Reporter, Judy Harrell; Fundraising Chair, Neetria Templeton and Master Gardener, Mike Harrell. 

Front, L to R: Karen Wright, Neetria Templeton, Jessica Brown, Connie Walker, Alicia Whiteman. Back row, L to R: Judy Harrell, Taren Taylor, Michael Canaday, Mike Harrell, David Hibler.