Student Council members at COJC collect socks for nursing home residents

TECUMSEH — Members of the Oklahoma Youth Academy Charter School (OYACS) Student Council on the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center (COJC) campus in Tecumseh recently concluded a sock drive to benefit residents of a local nursing home.

“The mission is complete and the smiles through the window as I left them in the rocking chair made me beam with pride for these boys,” said OYACS special education teacher Jessie Johnson who is the student council liaison. “The boys collected two large bags of socks and I dropped them off with a Christmas card from OYACS Student Council. They were so appreciative and thankful. The boys were so happy they had collected so much and were grateful to the staff that supported them. What a blessing all the way around.”

Over Thanksgiving, student council members collected food and gave two less fortunate facility staff families Thanksgiving dinners, she said.

“Then they wanted to reach out to the community and decided to do the sock drive,” Johnson said.

Student council members collected new socks in December that were donated to the local nursing home in Tecumseh. Student council members said they wanted to give back to the community and felt this was a great way to do so.

“When we return (from holiday break), they will meet and discuss the plan they have been brainstorming about to help the homeless,” Johnson said.