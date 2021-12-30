Ringing in 2022: Plan for safe rides home, don't drive impaired

As New Year's Eve approaches and locals prepare to ring in 2022, area law enforcement officers are also reminding everyone to be safe and to not to drink and drive.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Strafford, those who plan to be out to celebrate are advised to have a plan for safe ways to get home.

Lozano-Strafford encourages people to never drink and drive and to arrange for a safe ride home, or plan ahead and consider staying the night at a friend's or family member's home.

There will be various local New Year's Eve events around the area as listed on visitshawnee.com/events, including New Year's Eve at the Ritz on Dec. 31, complete with a 1980s theme to ring in 2022.

More:Shawnee residents should note risks of added drinking over holidays

More:Feeling frustrated as we head into 2022? How to deal with your disappointment.

There will also be a New Year's Eve Karaoke party starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 on the third floor of the Brickhouse Saloon.

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, while there will be various events going on, everyone should plan their night ahead if they plan to drink alcohol to bring in 2022.

"If you find yourself without a designated driver, take advantage of some of the services that will be offered," Kidney said. "Check for free rides."

Kidney explained if one can't leave their location, they should stay where they are.

"It is not worth someone's life to drive drunk. You never know, the life you save may be one of your loved ones," Kidney said.