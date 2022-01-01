Shawnee Public Schools students enjoy Spirit Wolf Dance Troupe performances

For about 14 years now, several Shawnee Public Schools students representing various Native American tribes have competed and performed in the Spirit Wolf Dance Troupe, expressing their love of dance and their culture.

According to SPS Indian Education Coordinator Graham Primeaux, the dance troupe is composed of a group of students who perform at SPS school sites and in the Shawnee community.

"When schools need some cultural education, we use our own Native American students who dance to go out into the district to share their cultural, heritage and traditions," Primeaux said.

He explained students of multiple ages in the district participate in the dance troupe and each presentation is different.

"We have anywhere from six to 18 students that we have in our district that do dance," he said. "There are no auditions; we just know a lot of the students' families."

He explained about 30 percent of SPS students are Native American students and 41 different tribes are represented by those students.

About 13 different tribes are represented by the students on the dance troupe.

Those tribes include the Kickapoo Tribe, Absentee Shawnee Tribe, Sac and Fox Nation, Delaware Tribe, Navajo Nation, Ponca Nation, Osage Nation, Otoe-Missouria Tribe, Pawnee Nation, Choctaw Nation, Comanche Nation, Caddo Nation, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.

Primeaux explained the troupe is beneficial to students because it gives them the opportunity to share their heritage and be confident in who they are.

"Our dancers are building on their own identity and are able to participate in their own cultural teachings and traditions through dance," he said. "So when we go out into the schools we're able to use our own students to teach and educate non Natives about the culture, heritage and traditions of our Indian people."

More:Shawnee Middle School students participate in Shawnee Shops Market

For Shawnee High School junior Makiah Tilley, being part of the dance troupe is a great opportunity.

The 16-year-old said she has been dancing her entire life but started competing when she was nine-years-old.

Tilley is a member of the Absentee Shawnee Tribe and she said being a part of the dance troupe gives her the chance to show her peers her culture.

"I love just the feeling of being in the arena," Tilley said.

The dancer is self taught and said her dancing requires a lot of foot work.

She grew up going to pow wows and was inspired to dance by her family, who also taught her about the traditions of her tribe.

"It makes me happy. Just the feeling (of dancing) and showing it off to people is what I love to do," Tilley said.

She said it's important to have performances such as the ones put on by the dance troupe to educate people who aren't a part of the Native culture.

"(It's important) to let them understand what actually goes on and to show what we actually do so they learn how to respect (our culture)," Tilley said, explaining there are different types of dancing.

More:Student Council members at COJC collect socks for nursing home residents

"Tribal dancing and pow wow dancing are very different. Tribal dances (are) like a ceremony (where) we do eight different songs and eight different types of dances at our tribal grounds," Tilley said. "Then pow wows are more like competitions."

She explained family and other tribal members are often at tribal dances, while pow wows are more open.

Tilley said people like the way she dances at pow wows and overall everyone has their own unique style of dance.

She said she will keep dancing in the future and hopes to attend college after she graduates.

Primeaux, who started the dance troupe, said it began as a way for Native American students to express themselves.

"We wanted to have the Native voice in schools so part of that is having our students able to express themselves with their dance and what we wanted to do was teach all children non Natives alike why Native tribes dance," he said.

He explained a lot of students may see some forms of Native American dancing in commercials or other types of advertisements.

However, those aren't always accurate teachings of traditional Native dances.

"I don't know that everybody knows why we dance so that's what we're doing — trying to educate people about our culture and we teach them that dancing is not only spiritual but it's a celebration," Primeaux said.

The educator, who is a dancer himself and a member of the Sac and Fox Nation, said he was taught that when dancing, one is celebrating something special and that "every step is like a prayer."

"I feel like in Shawnee everybody is respectful and they accept our Native cultures," he said. "We have four tribes that have boundaries here. The Citizen Potawatomi Nation, the Absentee Shawnee, Kickapoo and Sac and Fox Nation. We have a lot of tribal presence here so I think it's good to have that."

Primeaux explained the Shawnee district has allowed him and his colleagues to execute other programs to educate students on Native culture.

"I really am happy to be in Shawnee Public Schools because of their acceptance of the culture and they're just very understanding and comprehend that this is a whole group in this city and this community," Primeaux said.

In addition to performing at the school sites in SPS, the dance troupe also performs in the Shawnee community.

Tribal healthcare hits the road:Absentee Shawnee Tribe puts two mobile medical units in service

"People really do accept it and are open and love to see children dancing," he said. "It's very powerful and it speaks volumes for Native people and their culture."

For Primeaux, the best aspect of his position as the Indian Education Coordinator is helping students succeed.

"A lot of our Native kids come into school and it's very difficult for them but our program tries to do everything we can to get them to graduation and we're constantly busy helping students with their school experiences," he said.

Primeaux explained the Indian Education program's door is always open to the Native students and families of SPS.

Going forward, he hopes the district and Shawnee continue to grow as a community and accept the diversity within the population.

At this time there are no Spirit Wolf Dance Troupe performances scheduled, but Primeaux said there will hopefully be more in the Spring.