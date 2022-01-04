Calendar of Events from Jan. 4

The Shawnee News-Star

Please send items for the calendar to Elisabeth Slay, eslay@news-star.com and/or newsroom@news-star.com.

Thursday, January 6

The SPINNING SPOOLS QUILT GUILD will have their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday the 6th of January at the Senior Center at 401 N Bell, just north of 10th and Bell. The Spinning Spools Quilt Guild will begin our Round Robin project that will last for four months. All persons who might be interested in learning the art of piecing or quilting quilts are welcomed. Inquiries may be had by telephoning president Marilyn Johnson at 405.517.7129.

Friday, January 7

Free Movie Night at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 39307 W. MacArthur, Shawnee. Join us Friday, January7 at 7:00 pm for a fun night of fellowship, movie, popcorn and pop; all free! Join us for your choice of movies: “I Still Believe”, the uplifting true-life story of Christian music megastar, Jeremy Camp, or enjoy the family, “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”, the first in the “Chronicles of Narnia” movie collection. Everyone is invited! For more information, call 405-273-6286