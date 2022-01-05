Pottawatomie County Commissioners approve hiring new Emergency Management Deputy Director

Pottawatomie County Commissioners on Monday approved posting a job description to hire a new Emergency Management Deputy Director.

According to Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager Chad Larman, applications are due by Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

The job is "under limited supervision, oversees, and manages emergency management operations during emergency and disaster operations, oversees volunteer staff and programs to administer and implement a comprehensive mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery strategy to address natural or man made disasters while also ensuring compliance with Federal and State laws, and County code, policies, and procedures."

For more information call (405) 878-2332 or email em@pottawatomiecountyok.com.