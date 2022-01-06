Pottawatomie County deputies rescue man stranded in river after kayak overturns

Two Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office Deputies are responsible for the rescue of a man who fell into the North Canadian River and was stuck for hours in freezing water and temperatures on Dec. 19.

Deputies Chris Harmon and Wesley Niedel helped 25-year-old Johnathan Baker out of the river after his kayak overturned.

"I received a call of a welfare check out off of Kings Road down by the river," Harmon said. "The call had come in that they thought they heard somebody hollering for help down by the river bottom."

Harmon said it was about 8 p.m. when he reached the river, and because it was dark, he shined the headlights of his unit toward the river to see if he could find anyone.

"The next thing I know here comes a guy up over the bank (and) he's on one of the sand barges on the other side of the river," Harmon said.

Once he spotted Baker, the deputy said he called for additional units and for REACT ambulance.

"I began talking to him and tried to find out what had happened. He was very very cold. He had dropped to his knees a couple of times just standing there talking to me," Harmon said. "I tried to keep him motivated until we could get some more help there."

He explained more units arrived on the scene and there was a struggle to decide the best way to help Baker off the sandbank.

"He was obviously in a condition where he wasn't able to swim across the river," Harmon said.

The officer said other deputies who tried to assist were figuring out the best way to get to Baker on the north side of the river.

However, the nearest point of entry was two and half miles away from where Baker was and very difficult to get to with thick woods surrounding the area.

It was then that Harmon and Niedel found a shallow portion of the river which would allow them to help Baker cross with more ease.

So together, Harmon, who is an amputee below the knee, and his partner Niedel, helped Baker cross the river.

"We got him about three fourths of the way across and then he got to where he couldn't walk and (Niedel) picked him up on his shoulders and firemen carried him over to the bank," Harmon said.

Niedel said he carried Baker about a quarter of a mile to the nearest police vehicle and then they drove a few miles to the first responders of REACT.

Niedel explained Baker was close to hypothermia and had a low core body temperature.

"He had actually did a pretty good job of keeping his body heat up by moving around as much as he could. It wasn't as bad as it could've been if he had just laid there," Niedel said.

Baker told Harmon he overturned his kayak around 4:30 p.m. that day and he wasn't found for about three hours.

Niedel explained he's grateful he and his fellow officers were diligent enough to look for Baker thoroughly when they responded to the welfare check.

"It feels good just for the fact that I was able to potentially save his life because who knows how long he could've been out there if we just went out there and kind of looked around," Niedel said.

Niedel advises anyone partaking in water sports in the winter to take necessary safety measures, including wearing wet suits.